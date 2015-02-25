Russia, Ukraine woes push EBRD to first loss since financial crisis

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development(EBRD) said the crisis in Russia and Ukraine had seen it suffer its first financial loss since the peak of the global financial crisis.

The London-based development bank said it had made 568 million euros ($644.28 million) net loss in 2014, confirming a Reuters report last month.

The EBRD has suffered only five annual losses since it was created in 1991 originally to invest in the former Soviet bloc countries of eastern Europe, most recently in the crisis years of 2008 and 2009. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones)