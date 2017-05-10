CORRECTED-IMF likely to be on board for Greek bailout-Slovak finance minister

(Corrects headline and second paragraph quote to show IMF not yet on board. Changes dateline.)

NICOSIA, May 10 (Reuters) - It looks like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in the financing of Greece's third bailout, Slovakia's finance minister Peter Kazimir said at the EBRD's annual meeting in Nicosia on Wednesday.

"It seems to me that yes, finally (the IMF will provide funding to Greece)... then we have to congratulate (IMF chief) Christine Lagarde that she managed to convince the IMF," he said.

"This amount is not important, (but) it is really symbolic. Technically the IMF must be on board," he added.

The euro zone has always said it would only consider debt relief for Greece after 2018, Kazimir said.