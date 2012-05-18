FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD appoints UK'S Chakrabarti as president-EBRD spokesman
May 18, 2012

EBRD appoints UK'S Chakrabarti as president-EBRD spokesman

Michael Dolan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development appointed British government candidate Suma Chakrabarti as its new president for the next four years, the regional development bank said on Friday.

Chakrabarti, the first British president of the EBRD, is currently permanent secretary -- the most senior civil servant -- at Britain’s Ministry of Justice. He was previously permanent secretary in Britain’s Department for International Development.

He replaces Germany’s Thomas Mirow, whose campaign failed to get Germany’s backing.

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former communist countries of central and eastern Europe make the transition to market economies.

