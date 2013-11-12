UPDATE 1-Development Bank to finance Polish wind farm

* EBRD to approve energy strategy by end of year

* Expected to reduce involvement in coal projects ‘drastically’ (Adds detail on EBRD’s coal investment in para 10)

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will finance a 120-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Poland to help the country to reduce its reliance on coal, the bank said on Tuesday.

Coal-fired power generation provides 95 percent of Poland’s electricity, but the country has been trying to expand production of alternatives including nuclear power, renewables and shale gas.

EBRD, which was set up in 1991 to help countries of the former Soviet Union to develop market economies, has shifted its focus in Poland from the financial sector to the funding of renewable energy projects.

The bank will lend up to 68 million euros ($91 million) towards the construction and operation of the Pawlowo wind farm in northwest Poland.

The 195-million euro project is being developed by Relax Wind Park III, which is owned by a Polish subsidiary of EDP Renewables of Portugal.

Last month, the EBRD co-financed the development of three other wind farms in north and northeast Poland.

“All this will contribute to shifting Poland’s energy mix away from coal into cleaner energy generation,” a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.

However, the EBRD, along with other financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and World Bank, has been criticised for funding coal-fired power stations in Europe, partly to reduce their dependence on energy imports.

Between 2006 and 2011, almost half of the EBRD’s $8.9 billion energy portfolio went to fossil fuels, environmental groups say.

However, the EBRD says its coal investment has totalled 521 million euros since 2006, and accounted for 6 percent of overall financing for energy and natural resources.

The bank is due to approve a new energy sector strategy by the end of this year which will provide a roadmap for investment for the next five years.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the new strategy will reduce the bank’s involvement in coal projects drastically, and the financing of greenfield coal power will be possible only in rare and exceptional circumstances.

This would follow similar moves by the EU’s finance arm the EIB and the World Bank this summer. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens and Keiron Henderson)