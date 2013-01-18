CORRECTED-EBRD sees 2012 net profit around 1 bln euros vs 173 mln in 2011

(Corrects number in para 3 to 181 million euros (from 181 billion euros)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it expected net profit to have jumped to around 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2012, compared to 173 million euros in the previous year.

The bank, set up in 1991, said it had invested 8.7 billion euros in its traditional areas of operation in central and Eastern Europe last year, in a record 388 projects. That compares with an investment volume of 9 billion euros in 2011.

It also started investing in North Africa and Jordan, commmitting 181 million euros last year to six projects in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan.

“Looking ahead to 2013 and beyond, the EBRD will put a strong emphasis on financing projects that can prepare the way for recovery and more robust growth in the future,” the EBRD said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)