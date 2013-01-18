FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EBRD sees 2012 net profit around 1 bln euros vs 173 mln in 2011
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 18, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EBRD sees 2012 net profit around 1 bln euros vs 173 mln in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number in para 3 to 181 million euros (from 181 billion euros)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it expected net profit to have jumped to around 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2012, compared to 173 million euros in the previous year.

The bank, set up in 1991, said it had invested 8.7 billion euros in its traditional areas of operation in central and Eastern Europe last year, in a record 388 projects. That compares with an investment volume of 9 billion euros in 2011.

It also started investing in North Africa and Jordan, commmitting 181 million euros last year to six projects in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan.

“Looking ahead to 2013 and beyond, the EBRD will put a strong emphasis on financing projects that can prepare the way for recovery and more robust growth in the future,” the EBRD said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.