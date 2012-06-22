FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD lends 200 mln euros for St Petersburg by-pass
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

EBRD lends 200 mln euros for St Petersburg by-pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Friday signed a deal to lend 200 million euros ($252 million) towards the construction of a section of a toll road by-passing the historic centre of Russia’s second city, St Petersburg.

The loan is part of total bank financing for the project of 1.5 billion euros, provided by state development bank Vnesheconombank, VTB Capital and Gazprombank and the Eurasian Development Bank, the EBRD said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.