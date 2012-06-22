EBRD lends 200 mln euros for St Petersburg by-pass

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Friday signed a deal to lend 200 million euros ($252 million) towards the construction of a section of a toll road by-passing the historic centre of Russia’s second city, St Petersburg.

The loan is part of total bank financing for the project of 1.5 billion euros, provided by state development bank Vnesheconombank, VTB Capital and Gazprombank and the Eurasian Development Bank, the EBRD said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)