#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 5 years ago

DEVELOPMENT BANK EBRD SAYS APPOINTS HUNGARY'S FORMER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR SIMOR AS VICE-PRESIDENT FOR POLICY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s former central bank governor Andras Simor has joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as its new Vice-President in charge of policy, the development bank said on Wednesday.

Simor, whose term at the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) ended at the beginning of this month, will take up his new position on July 1, 2013 and will be responsible for coordinating strategies and policies supporting transition, the EBRD said.

He will also be responsible for the mobilisation and management of donor funds and will be a member of the bank’s executive committee, the bank said in a statement.

Simor, who was well respected by investors, has been replaced by Hungary’s former Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy.

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help the former Communist-bloc countries of eastern Europe make the transition to democracy and market economy.

