Turkey sees $16 bln FDI in 2012-Treasury official

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Turkey expects to receive $16 billion in foreign direct investment this year (FDI), steady from 2011, despite the crisis in the euro zone, a senior official at the Turkish Treasury said on Saturday.

“Turkey is not affected that significantly from deleveraging from Europe, we are not affected the same way as eastern Europe,” Evren Dilekli, Director General for foreign economic relations at the Treasury Undersecretariat said.

“Last year we got $16 billion in FDI and this year we expect a similar amount,” he told a conference at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Previous estimates have put 2011 FDI into Turkey at around $12 billion, with forecasts for $12 Billion-$15 billion this year..

Dilekli also said the Treasury was seeking to diversify its funding sources, having tapped Japanese markets for $3 billion in the last two years and now considering a sukuk Islamic finance instrument, a form of Islamic bond governed by Sharia law.

Deputy Finance Minister Ali Babacan said last month a sukuk could be launched within months.. Dilekli said however it could take time.

“We have to first pass a piece of legislation in parliament. We are working closely on this but it is not possible to have it in the very short term,” he said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by James Jukwey)