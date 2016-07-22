FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Development bank EBRD says to "stay engaged" in Turkey
July 22, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Development bank EBRD says to "stay engaged" in Turkey

Marc Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it will continue to lend in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the country and subsequent surge in political uncertainty.

Turkey has become the EBRD's largest market since it banned new Russian lending in 2014 and pumped a record 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion) into the country last year.

"We will stay engaged in Turkey," an EBRD spokesman told Reuters when asked whether there would be any impact on its lending in country.

$1 = 0.9066 euros Reporting by Marc Jones

