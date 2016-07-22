UPDATE 1-Development bank EBRD says to "stay engaged" in Turkey

(Adds background, EBRD source quotes)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it will continue to lend in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the country and subsequent surge in political uncertainty.

Turkey has become the EBRD's largest market since it banned new Russian lending in 2014 and pumped a record 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion) into the country last year.

This week's crackdown on rights by Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has drawn criticism from a number of the EBRD's big shareholder governments, the bank isn't about to withdraw. "We will stay engaged in Turkey," an EBRD spokesman told Reuters.

The development bank, whose members agree to apply "the principles of multiparty democracy, pluralism and market economics", had been expecting to see another bumper year of investment in Turkey this year.

The bulk of its projects are in the banking, agricultural infrastructure and energy sectors, but it is also spending roughly 200 million euros there over the next couple of years to ease the spillovers of the Syria refugee crisis.

One EBRD decision maker, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said Turkey's recent "drift away" from the preferred political path had made decisions more "sensitive".

Nevertheless, it was Europe's broader drive to secure Ankara's help with the migrant crisis and in tackling the threat of Islamist militancy, that would keep the money flowing.

"The EBRD is to some degree political of course, but it is only very small and it certainly will not do anything that would be detrimental to the wishes of its (big) shareholders," the source said.