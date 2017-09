Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Proposes dividend payable in FY 2015 of 0.66 euros per share

* Proposes ordinary dividend of 0.51 euros per share payable in three payments of 0.17 euros per share on April 1, June 29 and Oct. 2

* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 0.15 euros per share payable Dec. 22, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1DQh2qA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)