MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ebro Foods reported on Tuesday net profit of 38.9 million euros ($53.85 million) in the first quarter to March 31, up 18 percent from a year ago, thanks to steady revenues from its rice, pasta and sauces products. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)