Brazil's Batista says EBX to receive $2 bln cash by year end
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Batista says EBX to receive $2 bln cash by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct. 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista said on Thursday that his EBX energy, mining and shipbuilding group will receive $2 billion in cash by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Batista declined to say which company in his Rio de Janeiro-based group will receive the money or whether the cash is payment for a stake in AUX, his gold mining company.

Reuters reported on Sept. 24 that Batista was close to selling 49 percent of AUX to Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar’s sovereign investment fund. Three banking sources told Reuters at the time that the sale would be valued at about $2 billion. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by M.D. Golan)

