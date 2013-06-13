FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's EBX reorganizes debt, cuts short-term obligations
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's EBX reorganizes debt, cuts short-term obligations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s EBX oil, gas, mining, shipbuilding and port group, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, has reorganized its debt, exchanging all of its short-term debt for obligations due in more than one year, EBX said in a statement on Thursday.

The debt restructuring was accompanied by moves to reduce management at EBX Group headquarters, an efficiency measure that will be applied to EBX-controlled companies too, the statement said.

“EBX has completed the restructuring of its debt and there now only exists long term debt, clear evidence of the commitment EBX has to its obligations toward its stakeholders,” the statement said.

Generally accepted accounting rules define short-term debt as obligations that mature in a year or less. Long-term debt matures in more than one year.

EBX also said the recent sale by Batista of stock of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, EBX’s oil and gas unit, was a one-time event related to the debt restructuring. EBX said Batista does not plan to sell more stock. (Reporting by Jeb Blount. Editing by Andre Grenon)

