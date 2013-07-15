Brazil's BNDES changed loan terms to help Batista's EBX -report

* Estado report says BNDES favored EBX by stretching terms

* BNDES might have incurred heavy losses in two loan deals

* BNDES, EBX could not be reached to comment on Estado story

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run development bank BNDES changed the terms of loan contracts with billionaire Eike Batista’s Grupo EBX, stretching out payments and easing requests for guarantees at the expense of profitability, daily newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Monday, citing documents provided by a lower house lawmaker.

Between January 2009 and December 2012, BNDES committed 10.7 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in credit to EBX, a mining, energy and logistics conglomerate, Estado said, citing the documents. The bank offered the loan contracts at below-market interest rates and asked for collateral such as company stock or goods that had not been bought yet, the paper added.

Most of the loans extended to the EBX companies, many of them listed in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, will not mature until the next decade, Estado said, citing the documents. Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES is Brazil’s only source of long-term loans for the nation’s companies.

Calls to the mobile and office phones of three spokespeople at BNDES were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman for EBX in Rio de Janeiro was not immediately available to comment on the Estado report.

According to Estado’s calculations, BNDES may book as much as 462 million reais in losses if it decides now to unwind two transactions allowing MPX Energia SA to replace debt with equity. Batista recently sold control of MPX Energia to Germany’s E.ON SE.

“The government needs to explain the profit the country obtained with all these transactions,” said lower house lawmaker Cesar Colnago, who asked the BNDES for detailed information on its dealings with Batista’s EBX a few months ago. “They look like business dealings made between a father and his son.”

Colnago is a lawmaker with the opposition Brazilian Social Democracy Party, known as PSDB.

Earlier this month, BNDES said current loan commitments to EBX totaled 10.4 billion reais, but would not say how much of that amount has been disbursed, citing the need to preserve banking secrecy rules in Brazil.