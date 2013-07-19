FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's LLX, OSX seek to renegotiate debt with BNDES

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s LLX Logistica SA , the port and logistics company controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, is in advanced talks with state development bank BNDES to roll over 518 million reais ($233 million) in debt obligations due in September, the company said on Friday.

Local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday that shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, one of LLX’s sister companies in Batista’s EBX empire, is also negotiating with BNDES to roll over a bridge loan of nearly 400 million reais that is due to be repaid in August.

A spokeswoman for OSX said the company “is working to renegotiate its debts,” and that no agreement has been made as of yet with BNDES.

Press representatives for BNDES were not immediately available for comment.

Some of Brazil’s biggest banks are refinancing maturing debt and stretching out debt repayments for EBX, Batista’s cash-strapped mining, logistics and energy conglomerate, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters this week.

$1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

