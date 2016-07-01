FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EC World seeks up to $260 million in Singapore REIT listing
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
July 1, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

EC World seeks up to $260 million in Singapore REIT listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - EC World Real Estate Investment Trust, backed by Shanghai-based port operator Forchn Holdings Group, plans to raise up to about S$350 million ($260 million) through an initial public offering in Singapore.

The trust, which will hold an initial portfolio of six properties located in Hangzhou, China, plans to offer between 172.4 million and 191 million units at S$0.76 to S$0.82 apiece in the IPO.

Cornerstone investors have agreed to subscribe for between 236.6 million units and 255.3 million additional units, it said in a prospectus filed on Thursday.

EC World will be Singapore’s third main board REIT listing this year.

$1 = 1.3457 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

