EC World set to price Singapore REIT IPO near top of range - IFR
July 20, 2016 / 4:46 AM / a year ago

EC World set to price Singapore REIT IPO near top of range - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to price its initial public offering in Singapore near the top end of its indicative range to raise about S$346 million ($255 million), IFR reported, citing a person close to the transaction

The REIT, backed by a portfolio of properties in Hangzhou, China, will be selling 427.6 million units in the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday.

The units are to be priced at S$0.81 apiece, compared with their indicative range of S$0.76-S$0.82, IFR said. Units of the REIT, sponsored by Shanghai-based Forchn Holdings Group, will be listed on July 28, IFR added.

An external spokesman for EC World declined to comment.

$1 = 1.3547 Singapore dollars Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

