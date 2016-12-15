FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
ECB sheds ING and Amundi from ABS buying programme
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 9:18 AM / 8 months ago

ECB sheds ING and Amundi from ABS buying programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central bank has shed ING and Amundi as the two remaining private asset-managers that buy asset-backed securities (ABS) on its behalf, replacing them with national central banks, its said on Thursday.

"The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided yesterday that the Asset-Backed Securities Purchase Programme (ABSPP) should be fully implemented by national central banks rather than relying on the support from external managers," the ECB said.

"This had been envisaged and announced when the programme was first launched."

The central banks of Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands will start buying ABS in their stead, joining their peers in Belgium and France. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.