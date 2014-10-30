FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says to start ABS purchases in November
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says to start ABS purchases in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is seeking help from four major asset managers to carry out purchases of securitised private debt, which it expects will start in November as a key part of its stimulus measures to stave off deflation.

The ECB said on Thursday it had chosen Deutsche Bank , ING, State Street and Amundi to support its efforts to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).

“The executing asset managers’ role will be to conduct the eligible ABS purchase transactions on explicit instructions from, and on behalf of, the Eurosystem, which will undertake price checks and due diligence prior to approving the transactions,” the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.