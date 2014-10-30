ECB says to start ABS purchases in November

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is seeking help from four major asset managers to carry out purchases of securitised private debt, which it expects will start in November as a key part of its stimulus measures to stave off deflation.

The ECB said on Thursday it had chosen Deutsche Bank , ING, State Street and Amundi to support its efforts to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).

“The executing asset managers’ role will be to conduct the eligible ABS purchase transactions on explicit instructions from, and on behalf of, the Eurosystem, which will undertake price checks and due diligence prior to approving the transactions,” the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)