ECB could conduct asset quality review in Q1 - Asmussen
May 28, 2013 / 12:32 PM / in 4 years

ECB could conduct asset quality review in Q1 - Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - The review of European banks’ assets before the European Central Bank starts supervising them will take place in the first quarter, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Green Party, Asmussen said the ECB would conduct such a review with the help of national supervisors and external experts.

“The asset quality review of the banks that the ECB will supervise directly is an important measure, which we have to take seriously,” Asmussen said.

Asmussen added that if a separate bank resolution mechanism will not be able to start operations when the ECB takes over banking supervision, the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund could be used for such purposes for some time.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen

