ECB's Asmussen hopes for deal with Bank of England on clearing houses
July 9, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Asmussen hopes for deal with Bank of England on clearing houses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the Bank of England should be able to work out their differences about the location of clearing houses, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

Britain has gone to the European Court of Justice to challenge an ECB policy requiring clearing houses that handle large amounts of euro-denominated securities should be based in the euro area.

When asked about the row, Asmussen said he hoped a solution would be found “relatively soon” and expected an out-of-court settlement.

“It remains to be seen when and what the court will decide. I‘m often hopeful and it’s often preferrable to have a solution before that,” Asmussen said in a question-and-answer session after a speech at Reuters’ London office.

“We are working on this together with the Bank of England; let’s see what we can do.”

Asmussen said the question was about supervision of liquidity provided in euros, adding that finding a solution that satisfies both parties should be possible.

