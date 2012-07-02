FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek debt target must not be relaxed: ECB's Asmussen
July 2, 2012

Greek debt target must not be relaxed: ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, , July 2 (Reuters) - Greece and its partners must do everything to ensure that the country’s debt to GDP ratio target is kept at 120 percent in 2020 since anything beyond that would be unsustainable, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

The ECB policymaker told an economic conference in the Greek capital that Greece’s new government should focus on getting its reform programme back on track rather than spend time trying to renegotiate its bailout programme.

