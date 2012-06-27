FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Asmussen: mission to Spain starts this evening
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Asmussen: mission to Spain starts this evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Union and European Central Bank’s mission to Spain, with support from the International Monetary Fund, will start work this evening in Madrid, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asmussen said the aim was to present a memorandum of understanding regarding a 100 billion euros ($125 billion) European bailout for Spain to the Eurogroup of finance ministers on July 9, including conditions for the financial sector.

“To reach the 9 July date is an ambitious but do-able time frame,” he told Reuters by email.

Asmussen also said that the Troika of international lenders would probably start work on its mission to Cyprus, which has also sought help in supporting its banks, in situ next Monday, July 2.

“In my view it should be a wide-reaching programme,” he said. “Structural questions should be part of the EFSF/IMF programme.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.