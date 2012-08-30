FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Asmussen: IMF must be involved in conditions for new bond buys
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Asmussen: IMF must be involved in conditions for new bond buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POTSDAM, Germany, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should buy sovereign bonds of troubled euro zone states only after those countries ask the euro zone bail out fund to intervene on the primary debt market and if the IMF is also involved, a top ECB policymaker said on Thursday.

European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said this would ensure the country embarked on a substantial consolidation programme and that the ECB would not pay money without countries doing their part as well.

“From my point of view this means that the IMF will be involved in setting the economic adjustment programmes because the IMF of course has unique know how and has high leverage as an external policeman in these cases,” Asmussen said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.