ECB'S Asmussen says Germany to grow more strongly in Q2 than Q1
May 17, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

ECB'S Asmussen says Germany to grow more strongly in Q2 than Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday German growth would pick up in the second quarter of this year but warned Europe’s largest economy risked becoming the “sick man of Europe” again if it did not reform.

Data earlier this week showed the German economy grew by 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year, only just escaping a recession.

“I think there is good reason to believe that the second quarter will be better than the first one,” Asmussen said at event for foreign journalists in Berlin.

Asmussen said Germany needed to target its reforms at the education system, energy provision, infrastructure, demographic change, the tax system and increasing income equality.

