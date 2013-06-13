FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen urges euro zone states to keep up reforms
June 13, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Asmussen urges euro zone states to keep up reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank alone cannot solve the causes of the euro zone’s problems, board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday, reiterating that member state governments must pursue structural reforms.

“The structural causes (of the euro zone crisis) cannot be solved with the instruments we have. Euro zone member states must keep up the momentum with vigour and patience, I know sometimes it is a painful process, but they must not ease up on their efforts to fight the causes of the crisis,” Asmussen told RBB Inforadio.

He also reiterated the view he presented this week to the Constitutional Court, saying the ECB bond-buying programme does not violate the bank’s mandate. The Court is considering the legality of the ECB bond-buying scheme under German law.

