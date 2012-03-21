No sign of pan-European asset bubbles - Asmussen

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - There is no sign yet that pan-euro zone asset bubbles are forming, although areas running hot such as the German real estate market need to be closely monitored, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

In an interview with weekly German newspaper Die Zeit, Asmussen said the central bank was keeping a close eye on the recent surge in certain markets and called for national regulators to take action if problems become apparent in individual states.

“We are watching the developments in the markets very closely. Currently there are no signs of speculative excesses in Europe, but property prices are rising noticeably in some regions of Germany, and you have to follow that attentively.”

“The ECB has to worry about price stability in the euro zone as a whole. If there are only problems in individual markets, the national authorities must take action - for example by stricter rules for the granting of mortgages.”

Asmussen urged general caution about the recent improvement in financial markets. Asked whether the euro zone’s crisis was now over he said: “No. The markets have calmed down since the beginning of the year, but we do not know if this is a deceptive calm.”

He also said the ECB needed to tread carefully about winding down its support measures. A string of traditionally hawkish policymakers such as Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann and Finland’s Erkki Liikanen have opened the so-called ‘exit’ debate, but Asmussen stressed the time was not yet right.

“The timing of exit depends on developments on the financial markets. One thing is clear, it is still too early to start it (winding down support), but we must now begin to thoroughly prepare the exit.”

But he bolstered the market view that the ECB has no plans for further support measures. “One should not conclude from the fact we have given three-year loans to banks twice that we would do it automatically, a third or fourth time,” he said. (Reporting by Marc Jones)