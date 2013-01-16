FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen sees no euro zone price pressures
January 16, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Asmussen sees no euro zone price pressures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank sees no inflationary pressures in the euro zone at the moment but will act as soon as price pressures emerge, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

“We see no inflationary pressure today, but rest assured that if we see signs of increased inflationary pressure, we will act immediately,” Asmussen said during a speech at the University of Hohenheim.

The ECB Governing Council decided unanimously last week to leave the euro zone interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent, pointing to signs of stabilisation in financial markets, yet still a weak economic recovery.

