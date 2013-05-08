FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus should rebound in 2015 - ECB's Asmussen
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus should rebound in 2015 - ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday that the ECB and the European Commission expect Cyprus to rebound in 2015, helped by a smaller banking sector.

Speaking in front of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Asmussen said Cyprus’s economic activity would contract significantly this year and next, but the economy should improve the following year.

“We only would expect - and this is a joint (EU) Commission, ECB perspective - the economy to rebound in 2015 under the assumption that a smaller and more resilient banking sector would be able to boost growth,” Asmussen said.

“But it is very clear that both short- and medium-term macro risks remain tilted to the downside,” he said.

Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.