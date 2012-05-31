Top euro zone banks need own watchdog-ECB's Asmussen

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - The most important banks in the euro zone should be supervised by a supranational watchdog rather than just national authorities, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.

“The most direct solution would be to build a supervisory authority in the euro zone for the biggest, systemically most important banks, maybe 25 or so,” Asmussen said in a closed-door event organised by Atlantik-Bruecke in Frankfurt.

An ECB spokesman confirmed the quote to Reuters.