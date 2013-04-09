FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen sees growing risks for H2 recovery
April 9, 2013

ECB's Asmussen sees growing risks for H2 recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUERTINGEN, Germany, April 9 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery of the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than one or two months ago.

His comments further fuelled expectations that the ECB is getting ready to cut interest rates further, following last week’s comments by ECB President Mario Draghi that the bank would “monitor very closely” all data and stands “ready to act”.

“There are more downside risks to a recovery in the second half of the year than four or eight weeks ago,” Asmussen said in a speech in Nuertingen.

