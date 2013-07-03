FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen-Greece has more to do to convince troika
July 3, 2013

ECB's Asmussen-Greece has more to do to convince troika

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told a German newspaper on Wednesday Greece had more to do to ensure a positive outcome to a review by its “troika” of international lenders, but said talk of debt write-downs was unhelpful.

“The returning discussions about a debt write-down are not helpful as they distract from the necessary reform efforts,” Asmussen said in comments published in Die Welt newspaper on Wednesday.

“Despite progress there are still some things to do in order to conclude the review positively,” he added.

On Tuesday four euro zone officials told Reuters Greece has three days to reassure Europe and the IMF that it can deliver on conditions attached to its bailout in order to receive its next tranche of aid.

