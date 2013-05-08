FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB'S Asmussen says not worried about inflation at moment
May 8, 2013

ECB'S Asmussen says not worried about inflation at moment

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday he was not currently concerned about euro zone inflation given that it stands under the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent.

“I don’t think we need to be worried about inflation at the moment,” he said at a book launch in Berlin, pointing to data showing that annual inflation in the single currency bloc slowed to 1.2 percent in April.

He also said it would not be acceptable to have higher inflation in Germany to help the rest of the euro zone. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller, Editing by Sarah Marsh)

