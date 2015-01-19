ECB covered bond purchases total 33.131 bln euros as of Jan 16

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of covered bonds increased by 1.84 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in the week to Jan. 16, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 33.131 billion euros.

The ECB also bought 327 million euros worth of asset backed securities (ABS) over the same period, which means that its total ABS purchases now stand at 2.119 billion euros.