ECB says covered bond purchases total 29.660 bln euros as of Dec 26
December 29, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says covered bond purchases total 29.660 bln euros as of Dec 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 1.131 billion euros of covered bonds in the week to Dec. 26, taking the total amount it has spent on such debt under its new purchase programme to 29.660 billion euros.

The ECB said on Monday it had also bought 1.747 billion euros worth of asset-backed securities (ABS) as of Dec. 26, an increase of 257 million from the prior week.

The increases are smaller than in previous weeks as the ECB temporarily paused purchases of covered bonds and ABS between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2 in anticipation of lower market liquidity during this time and to reduce possible market distortions.

It will resume purchases of the assets on Jan. 5, the ECB said on its website.

To read the announcement, click here: here

Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by John Stonestreet

