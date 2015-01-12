FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says covered bond purchases total 31.291 bln euros as of Jan 9
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says covered bond purchases total 31.291 bln euros as of Jan 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of covered bonds increased by 1.659 billion euros in the week to Jan. 9, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 31.291 billion euros ($37.05 billion).

The ECB also bought 48 million euros worth of asset backed securities (ABS) over the same period, which means that its total ABS purchases now stand at 1.792 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8445 euros Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
