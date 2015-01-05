UPDATE 1-ECB covered bond, ABS purchases shrink slightly

* ECB covered bond, ABS purchases down due to assets maturing

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank purchases of securitised private debt shrank slightly in the week to Jan. 2 as some assets matured and the ECB paused purchases at the turn of the year due to lower market volumes.

As part of a plan to bring its balance sheet back to levels last seen in early 2012 - around 1 trillion euros larger than now - the ECB has started buying covered bonds, secured on solid assets such as property, and asset backed securities (ABS).

Since mid-October, the ECB has bought a total of 29.632 billion euros of covered bonds and 1.744 billion euros of ABS.

The amounts were 28 million and 3 million euros lower, respectively, than the previous week’s volumes, which was due to assets maturing and accounting issues, an ECB spokesman said.

The ECB has also offered banks new four-year loans at ultra-cheap rates, but banks took barely more than half of the potential amount they could have borrowed in the first two rounds, while also repaying earlier crisis loans.

The result is that the ECB’s balance sheet is expanding at a slow pace so far, which has raised concern about whether the current measures will be enough to provide the expansionary monetary policy environment that is still needed.

The euro zone is teetering on the brink of deflation.

Euro zone inflation stood at 0.3 percent in November - far away from the ECB’s target of below, but close to 2 percent - and policymakers have warned that it could dip below zero in coming months due to the recent fall in oil prices.

A first euro zone inflation reading for December is due on Wednesday and a Reuters poll of 21 economists expect it to reach -0.1 percent - negative for the first time since late 2009.

On Monday, preliminary data showed annual inflation in Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, slowing to 0.1 percent in December, its lowest in over five years.

The ECB is considering adjusting the size, pace and composition of its measures early this year, which could include large-scale purchases of government bonds - also known as quantitative easing (QE).

Preparations are already under way and the Governing Council could take such a decision as early as at its Jan. 22 policy meeting. Strong opposition from German policymakers could complicate the matter. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Angus MacSwan)