Euro zone current account surplus narrows slightly in June
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Euro zone current account surplus narrows slightly in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed for a second straight month in June, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

After accounting for the number of working days and seasonal effects, the currency bloc recorded a surplus of 28.2 billion euros in June from 31.8 billion euros in May and 36.5 billion euros in April, the data showed.

To read more about the euro zone's balance of payments, please click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
