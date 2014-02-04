FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB balance sheet shrinks by 4.2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

ECB balance sheet shrinks by 4.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks shrank by 4.235 billion euros ($5.73 billion) to 2.217 trillion last week, after banks took fewer funds in the ECB’s main refinancing operation, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Gold holdings of euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 303.157 billion euros, the ECB said.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks stayed at 207.3 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.