ECB balance sheet shrinks in week to Aug. 15
August 19, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

ECB balance sheet shrinks in week to Aug. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks contracted by 2.083 billion euros to 2.023 trillion euros in the week that ended on Aug. 15, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The contraction came as banks repaid long-term loans to the central bank.

Gold reserves were unchanged at 334.432 billion euros. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.1 billion euros to 213.1 billion euros, the ECB added.

Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom, editing by John Stonestreet

