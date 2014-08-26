FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB balance sheet shrinks in week to Aug. 22
August 26, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

ECB balance sheet shrinks in week to Aug. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks contracted by 10.156 billion euros ($13.40 billion) to 2.013 trillion euros in the week that ended on Aug. 22, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The contraction came as banks repaid long-term loans to the central bank and took less in the ECB’s main refinancing operations.

Gold reserves were unchanged at 334.433 billion euros. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 0.2 billion euros to 213.3 billion euros, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.7576 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

