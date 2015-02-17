FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emergency funds usage jumps after ECB Greek bond ban
February 17, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Emergency funds usage jumps after ECB Greek bond ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Usage of central bank emergency funding in the euro zone ballooned by almost 52 billion euros ($59.29 billion) last week after the European Central Bank stopped accepting Greek government bonds in its traditional lending operations.

The ECB move shifted the burden onto Greece’s central bank to finance its lenders via so-called Emergency Liquidity Funding (ELA).

The weekly balance sheet of the ECB and the euro zone’s national central banks showed a 51.7 billion euro increase in the ‘Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro’ section under which ELA falls.

At the same time, the amount of money loaned in its standard lending operations dropped by 47.2 billion euros. Overall the euro system’s balance sheet increased by 2.913 billion euros to 2.153 trillion euros in the week to Feb. 13. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones and Paul Carrel)

