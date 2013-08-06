FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB balance sheet shrinks to 2.391 trillion euros
August 6, 2013

ECB balance sheet shrinks to 2.391 trillion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s 17 national central banks shrank by 5.091 billion euros ($6.74 billion) to 2.391 trillion in the week ending Aug. 2, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 319.968 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.5 billion euros to 212.8 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Writing by Eva Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
