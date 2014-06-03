FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB balance sheet grows by 33.4 bln euros in week to May 30
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB balance sheet grows by 33.4 bln euros in week to May 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks grew by 33.368 billion euros ($45.41 billion) to 2.197 trillion euros in the week that ended on May 30, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The increase came as banks stocked up on ECB weekly loans.

Gold holdings fell by 67 million euros to 326.477 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.6 billion euros to 210.5 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7349 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

