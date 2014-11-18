FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's balance sheet falls slightly in week to Nov 14
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's balance sheet falls slightly in week to Nov 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks fell to 2.03 trillion euros in the week to Nov 14, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, fell by 1.6 billion euros from the previous week as banks repayed long-term loans to the ECB.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 - when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros - in order to rejuvenate debt markets and ultimately spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to buy covered bonds, debt secured by property, and will widen its purchases to re-bundled debt known as asset-backed securities later this month.

The ECB’s gold reserves were unchanged at 334.53 billion euros.

Net lending to credit institutions increased by 10.3 billion euros to 471.1 billion.

Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
