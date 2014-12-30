ECB's balance sheet expands further in week to Dec. 26

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks rose to 2.150 trillion euros ($2.62 trillion) in the week to Dec. 26, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB balance sheet increased by 15.4 billion euros from the previous week as banks borrowed more money from the ECB in its main refinancing operations.

In the previous week, the ECB’s balance sheet expansion was mainly driven by banks’ take-up of the central bank’s second offer of its targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs), or four-year loans at ultra-low rates.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 - when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros - to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to offer banks the longer-term loans and is also buying covered bonds and asset backed securities (ABS). The bank has signalled it is willing to do more if needed.

The ECB’s gold reserves were unchanged at 334.529 billion euros.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 1.3 billion euros to 231.2 billion euros, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by John Stonestreet)