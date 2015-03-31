FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's balance sheet expands as banks stock up on new loans
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 31, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's balance sheet expands as banks stock up on new loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks expanded by 92.960 billion euros ($99.86 billion) to 2.251 trillion euros in the week to March 27, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The increase was driven by banks stocking up on the latest round of cheap, long-term loans from the ECB - part of a broader plan to pump a trillion euros into the economy.

With the loans and its plan to buy about 60 billion euros of mainly sovereign bonds every month until September 2016, the ECB is aiming to lift euro zone inflation from around zero back up towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB’s gold reserves were unchanged at 343.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.