ECB balance sheet shrunk last week
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

ECB balance sheet shrunk last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s 19 national central banks shrunk by 716 million euros ($769 million) to 2.781 trillion euros in the week to Jan 1, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB’s balance sheet normally grows as the bank buys 60 billion euros worth of assets each month to push up anaemic inflation in the euro zone, but the bank suspended the purchases during the holiday period due to low liquidity. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

