ECB balance sheet shrunk last week

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s 19 national central banks shrunk by 14.26 billion euros ($15.42 billion) to 2.767 trillion euros in the week to Jan 8, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB’s balance sheet normally grows as the bank buys 60 billion euros worth of assets each month to push up anaemic inflation in the euro zone, but the bank’s purchases last week were smaller than usual at 9.305 billion euros.